Photo 2611
Cumliewick Beach
Another lovely day pottering about not doing very much.
Cumliewick beach a mile from home.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5720
photos
172
followers
44
following
715% complete
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cumliewick
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scenery
May 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
