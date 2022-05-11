Sign up
Photo 2615
Being Watched
I was being observed from upon high this afternoon.
Noness Road, Sandwick, Shetland
11th May 2022
11th May 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5726
photos
172
followers
44
following
716% complete
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
Latest from all albums
2610
2611
1699
2612
2613
1700
2614
2615
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
11th May 2022 3:01pm
Tags
horse
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
