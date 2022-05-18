Previous
Scalloway Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2622

Scalloway Harbour

Scalloway doesn't get as many support vessels as Lerwick but the Edda Flora was standing out in the sunshine today. According to the Marine Traffic App it is now heading to the USA.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

