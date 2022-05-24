Previous
Bogbean by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2628

Bogbean

Bogbean in all its glory. Doesn’t last very long and I expect it to be gone within the next 2-3 weeks. Such a lovely wild flower and this is the only example I’ve come across in the village.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
