Photo 2628
Bogbean
Bogbean in all its glory. Doesn’t last very long and I expect it to be gone within the next 2-3 weeks. Such a lovely wild flower and this is the only example I’ve come across in the village.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5742
photos
173
followers
44
following
Tags
shetland
,
bogbean
,
sandwick
