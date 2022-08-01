Previous
Levenwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2697

Levenwick

Looking over from Sandwick to Levenwick. Six miles by road but only a mile and half for a crow to get to the beach.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
