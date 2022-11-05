Sign up
Photo 2793
Bright Morning
A lovely bright morning. Bit duller in the afternoon with some drizzle but no wind to speak of and still mild.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5955
photos
166
followers
44
following
765% complete
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2788
2789
49
2790
2791
2792
2793
50
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2022 9:15am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
brooniestaing
Krista Marson
ace
Zenscape
November 5th, 2022
