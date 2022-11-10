Previous
No Sun Today by lifeat60degrees
No Sun Today

Our good spell of sunny daylight hours has now departed. Started off dry but drizzle and some heavier rain set in around mid-morning.

Wind is the main issue today with gusts up to the mid 50's mph and NorthLink advising that the ferry to Aberdeen could be up to 3 hours in arriving at its destination,

Sunrise 07:49
Sunset 15:47
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Photo Details

