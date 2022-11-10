Sign up
Photo 2798
No Sun Today
Our good spell of sunny daylight hours has now departed. Started off dry but drizzle and some heavier rain set in around mid-morning.
Wind is the main issue today with gusts up to the mid 50's mph and NorthLink advising that the ferry to Aberdeen could be up to 3 hours in arriving at its destination,
Sunrise 07:49
Sunset 15:47
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
footbridge
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
