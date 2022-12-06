Previous
Calm Before the Storm by lifeat60degrees
Calm Before the Storm

Calm cold start but weather warning in place for tomorrow. Sometimes the snow will pass us by when there is a strong wind as well so will be a case of wait and see.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
