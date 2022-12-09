Sign up
Photo 2827
Cold Harbour
Colder today with occasional snow showers but it wasn’t lying. Any outdoor work would be very cold today but there was plenty activity at the harbour in Scalloway.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
harbour
shetland
scalloway
Jo Worboys
Wonderful blues showing how cold it is. Fav
December 9th, 2022
