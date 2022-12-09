Previous
Cold Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2827

Cold Harbour

Colder today with occasional snow showers but it wasn’t lying. Any outdoor work would be very cold today but there was plenty activity at the harbour in Scalloway.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Jo Worboys
Wonderful blues showing how cold it is. Fav
December 9th, 2022  
