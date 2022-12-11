Previous
Bank of Clouds

The clouds seem to be preparing an attack on the Park Road houses. They slipped by on a very calm, cold and dry day. Plenty ice about on the pavements and untreated roads.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
jo ace
great shot, especially with the light on the road.
December 11th, 2022  
