Photo 2829
Bank of Clouds
The clouds seem to be preparing an attack on the Park Road houses. They slipped by on a very calm, cold and dry day. Plenty ice about on the pavements and untreated roads.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
11th December 2022 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
park
,
shetland
,
sandwick
jo
ace
great shot, especially with the light on the road.
December 11th, 2022
