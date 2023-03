Road to Nibon

I worked out recently that we have not driven north of Brae, which is about 40 miles north, since sometime in 2021. Decided to rectify that today but it wasn't the warmest of days with a cold easterly blowing in. Mainly sunny though and we did have a fine walk to Nibon. The road ends at the furthest away house and from there you can see the Island of Papa Stour and the westside of Shetland.