Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2941
Afternoon Tea
One less starfish in the world after this happening. The Herring Gull leapt up from the seaweed proudly showing off his catch. He regretted the showing off as he was soon joined but four or five other gulls keen on getting in on the act.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6175
photos
162
followers
45
following
805% complete
View this month »
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
Latest from all albums
75
1058
2939
76
2940
1733
77
2941
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
3rd April 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
,
starfish
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Karen
ace
So sorry for the starfish! But it’s the way it goes; prey and predator are very much the norm in the natural way of things. But still - it’s hard to see a pretty little starfish being gobbled up.
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close