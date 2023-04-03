Previous
Next
Afternoon Tea by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2941

Afternoon Tea

One less starfish in the world after this happening. The Herring Gull leapt up from the seaweed proudly showing off his catch. He regretted the showing off as he was soon joined but four or five other gulls keen on getting in on the act.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
805% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
So sorry for the starfish! But it’s the way it goes; prey and predator are very much the norm in the natural way of things. But still - it’s hard to see a pretty little starfish being gobbled up.
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise