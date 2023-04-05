Previous
Next
Keep Shetland Tidy by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2943

Keep Shetland Tidy

Or as they say in these parts "Dunna Chuck Bruk."

Back to grey, damp windy weather. The type of day if anyone drops litter of any sort it disappears in the wind to gather on some beach or up against a fence or wall so hang on to it.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
806% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise