Statsraad Lehmkuhl

Bergen based Statsraad Lehmkuhl passing the Bressay Lighthouse this lunch-time. A regular visitor that we've not seen for a while as it has been taking part in a One Ocean Expedition having left Bergen in August 2021 and been right round the world. The leg to Lerwick left Puerto Rico on 16th March. Due to leave us on Wednesday and expected to return to its home port on Saturday.



The extra photo is of the Lerwick Lifeboat heading back to Lerwick having paid a visit to the Tall Ship while out on practice.