Photo 2954
Up the Ennie
I rarely walk up this track these days usually taking the easy option downhill. One advantage of looking after a 2 year old Border Collie however is that I was pulled uphillall the way today.
Looking over Leebitton towards Mousa to take the photo and taking a breather.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
