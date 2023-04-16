Previous
Next
Up the Ennie by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2954

Up the Ennie

I rarely walk up this track these days usually taking the easy option downhill. One advantage of looking after a 2 year old Border Collie however is that I was pulled uphillall the way today.

Looking over Leebitton towards Mousa to take the photo and taking a breather.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
809% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise