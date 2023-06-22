Previous
Red Admiral by lifeat60degrees
Red Admiral

This has been a good year for the Red Admiral around the village. This one is one of around 6 we had in the garden today. Some years I see very few but this has probably been the best year I've seen. No sign of any Painted Ladies however.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
