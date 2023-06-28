Sign up
Previous
Photo 3026
Silage Cut
My fear of the demise of my buttercup field is getting closer to actually happening. This field that was cut this afternoon is next to Buttercup Field (
https://365project.org/lifeat60degrees/365/2023-06-26
) so I suspect the end is nigh.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6341
photos
156
followers
43
following
829% complete
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Tags
shetland
,
silage
,
sandwick
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful landscape
June 28th, 2023
