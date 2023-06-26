Previous
Hoswick Bay by lifeat60degrees
Hoswick Bay

It was wet overnight and first thing this morning and for a very short time I considered putting the heating on but at that point the sun burst through and very quickly the place got very warm again.
Richard Lewis

