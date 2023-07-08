Sign up
Photo 3036
Back for Three Weeks
Yankee has returned for a three week spell but this time with our son, daughter-in-law and the the two grandchildren.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
collie
,
shetland
,
yankee
,
sandwick
Linda Godwin
Looks like a cool guest!
July 8th, 2023
