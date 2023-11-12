Previous
On the Skyline by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3164

On the Skyline

A calm day as evidenced by the sheep on the skyline. If there had been any wind of note they would have chosen a more sheltered spot.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Great shot!
November 12th, 2023  
Lovely silhouette shot.
November 12th, 2023  
