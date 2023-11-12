Sign up
Photo 3164
On the Skyline
A calm day as evidenced by the sheep on the skyline. If there had been any wind of note they would have chosen a more sheltered spot.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
November 12th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely silhouette shot.
November 12th, 2023
