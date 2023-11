Getting On

There never seems to be any dis-quiet when Mute and Whooper Swans get together at Spiggie Loch. I've missed the main swan stopover this year and there were only 25 on the loch when I was there this morning all but three were Whoopers. The most I've seen at one time was over 800 many years ago now. Fortunately the wind was from the north so not blowing through the open window.