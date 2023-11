Will I Won't I?

To my surprise the conditions this morning allowed a fairly decent walk. While windy it was not as bad as initially forecast and the daylight morning was dry although there had obviously been a lot of rain overnight.

I did wonder about the stepping stones and I thought about crossing them but decided against it as the flow of the water was quite strong. It didn't bother a couple of border collies that took it in their stride although they had to return to their owner.