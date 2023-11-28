Previous
Menace in the Sky by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3180

Menace in the Sky

Flurries of snow through-out the day but nothing to worry about although the temperature rarely moved above 1 degree. Hill kept a dusting of snow on their summit all day.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
It does look menacing.
November 28th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing!
November 28th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Such a strong image - a max of 1 degree is a bit daunting...
November 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise