Photo 3180
Menace in the Sky
Flurries of snow through-out the day but nothing to worry about although the temperature rarely moved above 1 degree. Hill kept a dusting of snow on their summit all day.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th November 2023 2:02pm
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
Suzanne
ace
It does look menacing.
November 28th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing!
November 28th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Such a strong image - a max of 1 degree is a bit daunting...
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
November 28th, 2023
