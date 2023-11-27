Sign up
Photo 3179
Oystercatcher
Shalders (as they are know here) tend to disappear in the winter but there are always a few about. Given the number that migrate you wonder if those we see are Shetland birds or have come down from Scandanavia.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sandwick
,
sannick
