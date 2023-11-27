Previous
Oystercatcher by lifeat60degrees
Oystercatcher

Shalders (as they are know here) tend to disappear in the winter but there are always a few about. Given the number that migrate you wonder if those we see are Shetland birds or have come down from Scandanavia.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
