Photo 3183
Scalloway Waterfront
A very calm day for the time of year. Bright for most of the day but very cold with quite a bit of ice about.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
3
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2023 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Wow what a sight..
December 1st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
So crystal clear - stunning.
December 1st, 2023
Dianne
A beautiful chocolate box pic.
December 1st, 2023
