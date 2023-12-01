Previous
Scalloway Waterfront by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3183

Scalloway Waterfront

A very calm day for the time of year. Bright for most of the day but very cold with quite a bit of ice about.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
872% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow what a sight..
December 1st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
So crystal clear - stunning.
December 1st, 2023  
Dianne
A beautiful chocolate box pic.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise