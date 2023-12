Morning Walk

Up and out for a walk just before sunrise this morning. Was hoping for a oranger sky but it was not to be. Dry, cold and windless but by the time I'd finished the wind had picked up a little and as a result there was a definite slow thaw. Due to turn colder tonight and tomorrow but again very little wind forecast.

Looking south-east from the Rompa Road over Hoswick and the bay towards Cumlewick.