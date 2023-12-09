Sign up
Previous
Photo 3191
Another Bleak Day
Not much camera activity again today due to the weather. As neighbour had asked if we could take their dogs for a walk today that gave me an excuse for a short walk in the showers and wind.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
6675
photos
154
followers
40
following
874% complete
View this month »
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Chris Cook
ace
Good composition with the creek providing a nice leading line.
December 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 9th, 2023
