Stormy End to the Year

For the first time in a while my year end Blip does not include sunshine. 60mph winds for the morning dropping to the fifties in the afternoon. Looks to be windy tomorrow as well. At this time I usually say let all have a happy 2024 and that it brings some sense to the world but not had much luck with that wish these last few years.



I couldn't get a decent photo due to the wind direction and the amount of rain that is falling. It is quite rare for Leebitton to be as wild as this and I noticed that one of the old walls at Sandlodge has been blown over by the wind or pushed over by the high seas.