Stormy End to the Year by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3213

Stormy End to the Year

For the first time in a while my year end Blip does not include sunshine. 60mph winds for the morning dropping to the fifties in the afternoon. Looks to be windy tomorrow as well. At this time I usually say let all have a happy 2024 and that it brings some sense to the world but not had much luck with that wish these last few years.

I couldn't get a decent photo due to the wind direction and the amount of rain that is falling. It is quite rare for Leebitton to be as wild as this and I noticed that one of the old walls at Sandlodge has been blown over by the wind or pushed over by the high seas.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Krista Marson
a dramatic way to close 2023
December 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Great capture
December 31st, 2023  
