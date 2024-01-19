Visitor

Turnstone are not uncommon in any way in Shetland and can be virtually guaranteed to be around the beaches outwith the breeding season. What is unusual for me however is to have one at the birdfeeder. No doubt due to the amount of snow today and at high tide time this Stenpikker, as they are know locally, joined the starlings, sparrows and blackbirds feeding underneath the feeder. A very welcome visitor on a day where it snowed heavily for over three hours in the morning before a definite rise in temperature which has signified the start of a slow thaw.

Sunrise 8:46

Sunset 15:44