Previous
Visitor by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3232

Visitor

Turnstone are not uncommon in any way in Shetland and can be virtually guaranteed to be around the beaches outwith the breeding season. What is unusual for me however is to have one at the birdfeeder. No doubt due to the amount of snow today and at high tide time this Stenpikker, as they are know locally, joined the starlings, sparrows and blackbirds feeding underneath the feeder. A very welcome visitor on a day where it snowed heavily for over three hours in the morning before a definite rise in temperature which has signified the start of a slow thaw.
Sunrise 8:46
Sunset 15:44
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
885% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise