Windy Day

The Bressay ferry Leirna passing the Norwegian registered fish carrier Njord Pioner in Bressay Sound this afternoon. The early morning trips for the Lerina were cancelled due to the wild weather but have been running ok since around 10:30. I'm thing the Njord Pioner will be sheltering and it has taken around 7 days to get to Lerwick from Kirkwall but may have been delivering fish elsewhere in that time.