Previous
Photo 3257
Muckle Roe Bridge
Today was my 5000th day in a row taking a daily photo. Not all on 365 but started and have continued on Blipfoto. The day took us north to Muckle Roe where there has been a bridge since 1905 contacting the isle with Mainland Shetland.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th February 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
muckleroe
Christopher Cox
ace
Worth celebrating. Congratulations! I'm only in the 3,000s, so still a way to go.
February 13th, 2024
