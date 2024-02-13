Previous
Muckle Roe Bridge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3257

Muckle Roe Bridge

Today was my 5000th day in a row taking a daily photo. Not all on 365 but started and have continued on Blipfoto. The day took us north to Muckle Roe where there has been a bridge since 1905 contacting the isle with Mainland Shetland.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christopher Cox ace
Worth celebrating. Congratulations! I'm only in the 3,000s, so still a way to go.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise