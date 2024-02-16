Previous
Which Way? by lifeat60degrees
Which Way?

When I first came to Shetland in 1980 nowhere, apart from Lerwick, was signposted. Now they are everywhere and usually placed near a street light.
Richard Lewis

Corinne C ace
Nice pic. It seems that there are high winds on your islands to install the signs with such big posts.
February 16th, 2024  
