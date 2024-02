Sannick

First time I've been down to the cliff edge at this spot for a long time. That can only mean the weather is improving even if there was still a cold southerly blowing in. Looking towards Sannick from the fields off the Noness road.

Birds are also returning to their breeding sites in the village with big numbers of Curlew, Oystercatchers, Redshank, Lapwings and Fulmer very visible today.