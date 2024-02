Peaty Water

First time out with the wide-angled lens for a while which is another sign of brighter days.

A lot of rain overnight leading to a very peaty colour to the water in the burns around the village.

These bridges are a godsend when walking in this area - there are five of them in under half a mile which makes life a lot easier and drier. The bridge in the photo is either bridge two or three depending which direction you are walking!