Previous
Permission Granted by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3263

Permission Granted

The main road to Sumburgh Airport and Sumburgh Lighthouse crosses the main runway at the airport. Traffic lights and barriers keep the traffic under control.
When walking the route from Westvoe to Pool of Virkie today I had to walk over the runway end but not before security at the lights contacted the control tower to confirm it was in order for a pedestrian to cross. While the short south to north walk was uneventful on the way back the sirens went off when I still had arouund 10 yards to walk before the lights changed to red.
In the extra is the runway as I was crossing over from South to North.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
893% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Airport security here would never allow that!
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise