Permission Granted

The main road to Sumburgh Airport and Sumburgh Lighthouse crosses the main runway at the airport. Traffic lights and barriers keep the traffic under control.

When walking the route from Westvoe to Pool of Virkie today I had to walk over the runway end but not before security at the lights contacted the control tower to confirm it was in order for a pedestrian to cross. While the short south to north walk was uneventful on the way back the sirens went off when I still had arouund 10 yards to walk before the lights changed to red.

In the extra is the runway as I was crossing over from South to North.