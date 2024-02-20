Previous
After Work Walk by lifeat60degrees
After Work Walk

First time I've managed a daylight walk after getting home from work for a while - probably November would be the last time.
20th February 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Fabulous sky there.
February 20th, 2024  
