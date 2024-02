Golden Morning

A lovely golden morning and it stayed sunny most of the day. This view from a lay-by on the way north from Sandwick to Lerwick is cropped to cut out the solitary telegraph pole that is visible from this spot. It you have really keen eyesight you can just about make out the wires in the bottom half of the photo.

The road north takes up to, and beyond, the houses in the far top right hand corner about 10 miles away.



Sunrise: 07:22

Sunset 17:15