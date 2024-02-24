Sign up
Photo 3268
Grutness Local
The Shetland Ponies always attract many tourists during the summer. They are looking in good condition for when the season starts in April.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
pony
shetland
sumburgh
grutness
Beverley
ace
There so adorable
February 24th, 2024
