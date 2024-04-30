Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Blue Sky Day
The sky was blue all day varying from light to dark. Still with a cold wind but not to worry tomorrow is May and all will be well !!
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
stile
,
sandwick
