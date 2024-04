At Anchor

It’s unusual to see a ship like the Aqua Viking anchored in Mousa Sound. It arrived 6:30 this morning and has been there all day.

Historically when P&O Ferries ran the ferry link to Shetland their two ferries would pass each other here in the sound on a Sunday evening. That was until their insurers discovered they were sailing in uncharted waters and put a stop to it. It was a shame as it was quite a sight.