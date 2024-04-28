Swinister Walk

A cold, sunny start to the day that was quite mild if you found shelter from the wind. The Swinister woods is always a haven away from the wind in virtually any direction. Managed to get the grass before the forecast rain came in the evening. The grass hasn't really grown that much so far as it has been so cold.

There was a 3000 passenger cruise ship in Lerwick today with their passengers in all areas of the Island. Days out are determined by the number of cruise visitors that are in for the day. Today was one for staying at home.