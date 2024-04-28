Previous
Swinister Walk by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3332

Swinister Walk

A cold, sunny start to the day that was quite mild if you found shelter from the wind. The Swinister woods is always a haven away from the wind in virtually any direction. Managed to get the grass before the forecast rain came in the evening. The grass hasn't really grown that much so far as it has been so cold.
There was a 3000 passenger cruise ship in Lerwick today with their passengers in all areas of the Island. Days out are determined by the number of cruise visitors that are in for the day. Today was one for staying at home.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
912% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A lovely spot. Must be hard to get used to such large numbers of tourists landing on your doorstep.
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise