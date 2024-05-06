Previous
Another day with no planes due to, what was at times very thick, fog. It was one of the foggiest days I've driven in for a while with a bit of a gamble when joining the main road. Historically May was always the foggy month but the feeling had been that the fog time of year had move to end June / beginning of July. Hopefully those months will be clear.
In Lerwick the fog lifted and came in again on a constant yo-yo sort of day. Relatively clear spell when I was walking round the pier for todays shot of the Lodberries.
