Photo 3341
Scarecrow at Work
The croft at Stove as acquired a scarecrow today and he is seen here surveying his work. I wonder how long it will be until the birds suss out that there is nothing to worry about?
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
7th May 2024 6:50pm
Tags
stove
,
scarecrow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
