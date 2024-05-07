Previous
Scarecrow at Work by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3341

Scarecrow at Work

The croft at Stove as acquired a scarecrow today and he is seen here surveying his work. I wonder how long it will be until the birds suss out that there is nothing to worry about?
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

