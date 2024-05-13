Previous
Marsh Marigold by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3347

Marsh Marigold

Marsh Marigold are now everywhere that is near fresh water. They really brighten up the area and can be in such big clumps that they can be seen from a long way off.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Karen ace
Very attractive against the dark water.
May 13th, 2024  
