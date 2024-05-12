Previous
Hello World by lifeat60degrees
Hello World

This pair of lambs must have just been born before I went past them. Still groggy and of a colour that indicates new birth. Relatively calm night ahead and I'm sure the ewe will have them kept warm on their first night.
12th May 2024

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Corinne C ace
A super sweet picture!
May 12th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
That is a lovely pic.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
