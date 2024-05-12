Sign up
Photo 3346
Hello World
This pair of lambs must have just been born before I went past them. Still groggy and of a colour that indicates new birth. Relatively calm night ahead and I'm sure the ewe will have them kept warm on their first night.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
lambs
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cullister
Corinne C
ace
A super sweet picture!
May 12th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
That is a lovely pic.
May 12th, 2024
