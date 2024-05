Sumburgh Puffin

Not huge numbers of birds about today but a great variety with 46 species seen. Some were more co-operative than others when it came to photographs. The Puffin, as always, was not concerned about people watching, the Lesser Whitethroat while on the path was always about 2 steps ahead of where I would have liked it to be and the Red Throated Diver was just not for having a decent photo taken.