No Closer by lifeat60degrees
No Closer

Today's encounter on the coastal walk was mum and the twins. We mutually agreed that I would stay away from them and they would stay away from me.
9th May 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Krista Marson ace
they look friendly
May 9th, 2024  
