Spotted Flycatcher by lifeat60degrees
Spotted Flycatcher

It was a very misty day today with all flights cancelled although as I type this Loganair seem to still hope the last flight from Aberdeen might make it. Still very thick with us about 15 miles north of the Airport so I have my doubts. One flight did get as far as Sumburgh as did the Air Ambulance but both returned to Aberdeen. Looks like it could be misty first thing tomorrow.
The burn between Swinister and Hoswick seemed to have delayed take offs as well as there were a lot of migrants in amongst the trees including this Spotted Flycatcher. I also managed Pied Flycatcher from the same spot. The Pied was a bit more shy while the Spotted was quite close.
5th May 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
