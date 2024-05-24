Sign up
Photo 3358
Pontic Rhododendron
Plenty of rhododendron in the Poloc Country Park but not the variety of colours we experienced this time last year in the Netherlands.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
rhododendron
,
glasgow
,
poloc
Corinne C
ace
The colors are vibrant. Wonderful pic.
May 24th, 2024
