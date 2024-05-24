Previous
Pontic Rhododendron by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3358

Pontic Rhododendron

Plenty of rhododendron in the Poloc Country Park but not the variety of colours we experienced this time last year in the Netherlands.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The colors are vibrant. Wonderful pic.
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise