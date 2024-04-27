Previous
Creels by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3331

Creels

Creels piled up at Broonies Taing. With these and other creels there must have been over a hundred of them on the pier.
Colder day today with some showers, sunshine and a strong north easterly wind blowing.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted to Get a great image.
April 27th, 2024  
